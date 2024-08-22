The Miami Dolphins are entering the NFL season with high expectations. Miami was bounced from the first round of the playoffs in early 2024. Yet, the team has stout conturbors returning, including Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel appears to have undergone a physical transformation, and fans on social media are going crazy.

McDaniel spoke to media members on Wednesday sporting a grown-out facial hair look with sunglasses, as seen in a video taken by Pro Football Network's Adam Beasley:

Of course, fans took note of McDaniel's appearance and got creative with their comments.

“After spending only a couple of years as the #Dolphins coach, Mike McDaniel now looks like your average Miami president,” MLFootball posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“It only took two years in Miami for Mike McDaniel to go from Best Buy assistant manager to South Beach cocaine kingpin,” X user @MikeBeauvis added.

One fan added to the mayhem by claiming that McDaniel liked “a GTA (Grand Theft Auto) character.”

Meanwhile, other fans were not so fond of McDaniel's look:

“Shave it man. Look better clean-shaven or 5'o clock shadow. Not sure what this scruff is,” one X user commented.

“Not a professional look,” another user added.

Despite the strong reactions, one fan took time to give McDaniel credit, simply stating, “Great player's coach.”

McDaniel provides Tyreek Hill injury update

McDaniel's appearance was a sight on Wednesday, but that does not detract from the important update he gave on Tyreek Hill. Hill is recovering from a hand injury, but the Dolphins are being cautious with him.

“I kind of alluded to it with Jaylen Waddle back at home,” McDaniel said, via the Dolphins on YouTube. “But there's certain situations where you're in training camp and you're practicing. Tyreek could practice today. However, there's also times… Because of the timing of where their bodies are at, kind of puts them at risk to get further injury. From a medical standpoint, you're just trying to let something cool down so you don't have something happen at the expense of regular season games.

“So he's been very active. But we're trying to make sure there's nothing… We keep him out of harm's way… He will be around, but he won't be participating in team.”

Hill will enter the 2024 season as one of the most highly regarded wide receivers in the league. He and Tua Tagovailoa look to help Miami make a deeper postseason run by the time January approaches.