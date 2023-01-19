The Miami Dolphins bowed out of the NFL Playoffs, despite giving the Buffalo Bills a run for their money in the Wild Card Round. With their focus now set on the 2023 season, the Dolphins and head coach Mike McDaniel have made a huge change to the coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer has been let go from the organization after three seasons in his role, according to Ian Rapoport.

The #Dolphins have parted ways with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, sources tell me and @TomPelissero, with coach Mike McDaniel now set to hire his own DC and some new defensive staffers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2023

It’s a move that shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Boyer had been in his role before McDaniel joined the Dolphins, so there’s reason to believe he wasn’t the preferred DC for Miami’s head coach. Now, McDaniel will have the chance to hire his own defensive coordinator, and possibly fill some other roles on that side of the ball if more turnover is to follow, though that remains to be seen.

The Dolphins’ defense struggled in 2022, not living up to the billing as one of the league’s premier units. The team ranked 30th in the NFL in takeaways and was 24th in points per game surrendered. In short, Boyer simply didn’t have his defense at the level it needed to be, and now McDaniel will be seeking a new DC to help him build a Super Bowl contender in Miami.

Boyer joined the Dolphins in 2019 as the defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020, a role he occupied for three seasons through the 2022 campaign. Prior to his tenure in Miami, Boyer served as a defensive assistant for the New England Patriots from 2006-2018.

It’s unclear who the Dolphins will be targeting to replace Josh Boyer as defensive coordinator, but there’s an intriguing new vacancy in the AFC East, one which will surely have plenty of potential suitors.