Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel took the NFL world by storm last season with the authenticity and youthful energy he brought to his first season. However, things weren't always so cheery for McDaniel, and he opened up on how dealing with an alcohol problem changed his whole perspective, reports The Athletic Staff.

“But I couldn’t handle the emotion of not getting what I wanted, when I wanted it. So I was going out and being young. … I had to have a grown-up journey where it all kind of evaporated through my fingertips … blew my world up.”

The problems with alcohol coincided with him getting fired by the Houston Texans, ultimately leading to his tenure in the UFL. This is where his life took a turn for the positive, as McDaniel started to understand what to not take for granted.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Then I went to the UFL for two years in obscurity and coached there for 895 days. I wrote it down, so when I got back to the NFL I’m never going to let this happen again. I’m never going to forget that 895 days — or that feeling, so when you’re on a five-game losing streak or whatever, things that you perceive to be as bad, you can have proper perspective.”

It is a great lesson from Mike McDaniel, one that aspiring young athletes and coaches can all take into account. No matter how tough life can get, there is always time to turn things around for the better, and McDaniel will look to continue to be a great example of that in his second year at the helm for the Dolphins.