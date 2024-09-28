ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tennessee Titans will take their talents to South Florida as they battle the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. It's time to get rowdy and ready for some football as we share our NFL odds series and make a Titans-Dolphins prediction and pick.

The Titans lost 30-14 to the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, they fell behind quickly and could not rally. Will Levis had another horrible start, going 26 for 34 with 260 yards passing, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Also, Tony Pollard struggled, running six times fo 14 yards and catching three passes for 15 yards. D'Andre Hopkins caught six passes for 73 yards and one touchdown.

The Titans had 18 first downs and went 3 for 9 on third downs, finishing with 237 total yards. Tennessee turned the football over three times, and the offensive line allowed eight sacks. Moreover, the Titans could not force a single turnover but did have three sacks.

The Dolphins lost 24-3 to the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, Skylar Thompson suffered a chest injury. This was already a big blow to a team without Tua Tagovailoa. Meanwhile, De'von Achane struggled, running 11 times for 30 yards on a measly 2.7 yards per carry rate while catching three passes for 28 yards. Tyreek Hill had three receptions for 40 yards, while Jaylen Waddle had four for 26.

The Dolphins had 13 first downs and only went 1 for 12 on third downs. Additionally, they allowed six sacks. The defense forced two turnovers and notched three sacks. However, the team lacked discipline, having 11 penalties.

The Fins lead the head-to-head series 21-19. However, the Titans have won the last two games, including a 28-27 thriller at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday Night Football last season. Will history repeat itself?

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Titans-Dolphins Odds

Tennessee Titans: +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +112

Miami Dolphins: -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 37.5 (-106)

Under: 37.5 (-114)

How to Watch Titans vs. Dolphins

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Titans look awful right now. Sadly, they still have not won a game and have not even looked competitive since blowing a 17-0 lead against the Chicago Bears in Week 1. The quarterback has been the biggest issue.

Levis has been awful, with 579 yards passing, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. Thus, he must do more to avoid getting benched. Pollard had two good games and one bad. He has rushed 39 times for 158 yards and one touchdown while catching 11 passes for 67 yards. Calvin Ridley has caught eight passes for 136 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Hopkins has eight receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Boyd has caught eight passes for 77 yards.

The defense has been a small bright spot, but it can still do more. Harold Landry III has generated eight solo tackles and three sacks, while Kenneth Murray has tallied 13 solo tackles and two sacks. Likewise, Ernest Jones IV has added 17 solo tackles. But no one has recorded an interception yet.

The Titans will cover the spread if Pollard can run the ball and Levis can limit his mistakes. Then, the defense must force the Dolphins into making mistakes.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread/Win

Mike McDaniel is mum about who is starting this weekend. Of course, the Dolphins still have time to sign a free-agent quarterback to save their slipping season.

Tim Boyle and Tyler Huntley are the obvious candidates to start this week. However, neither are long-term starting options and if the Dolphins want to save their season, they must act fast. Achane has been good, except for the last game. Significantly, he has run 43 times for 150 yards and a touchdown while catching 17 passes for 173 yards and a score. Raheem Mostert Jr. is injured, and Jeff Wilson Jr. has been ineffective. Meanwhile, Hill has 13 receptions for 194 yards and a touchdown, while Waddle has 13 catches for 176 yards.

The defense is doing everything it can. Ultimately, Calais Campbell has notched five solo tackles and two sacks. Jaylen Ramsey has tallied five solo tackles but still has not registered an interception. Additionally, leading tackler David Long Jr. has 18 solo tackles but also is dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Dolphins will cover the spread if Achane can get the engine going and run the ball well. Then, they need to force Levis into making mistakes.

Final Titans-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

The Titans are 0-3 against the spread, while the Dolphins also share the same record. Additionally, the Titans are 0-1 against the spread on the road, while the Fins are 0-2 at home. The Titans have covered the spread in their last two games against Miami. Can they do it again? It's all a matter of which quarterback you trust more, Levis or whomever Miami throws out there. I don't trust either. But I do trust their inability to score. Go with the under. Both teams will struggle to be good on offense.

Final Titans-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Under 37.5 (-114)