Amidst the injuries to Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa and now Skylar Thompson, the team has announced that Tyler Huntley will start against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Huntley was picked up by the Dolphins on Sept. 16 off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad and in a quick turnaround, will now be under center.

Huntley has been getting glowing reviews by Dolphins coaches for his dual-threat ability when he was with the Ravens as he even got a spot on the Pro Bowl roster in 2022. He is needed after Skylar Thompson went down with an injury to his ribs who was already filling in for Tagovailoa who is on the IR with a concussion.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters Saturday before Monday's game to explain the decision to start Huntley over the other option in Tim Boyle who came into last Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks after Thompson went down.

Consequently, he would speak highly of the experience Huntley has in meaningful games like his time with the Ravens according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

“One thing that has been supremely obvious to the team since he got here,” McDaniel said, “is that he started multiple and many big games and as a quarterback [and] understands exactly what is required to win over teammates, take the place of somebody else and assert their own personality and their own skill set and their own traits within the offense and lead people.

“We’ve been very high on Snoop, high enough to give him a roster spot on the 53,” McDaniel continued. “His maturation has been expedited by him. He’s done an impressive job assimilating into the locker room.”

Tyler Huntley preparing for Dolphins start

McDaniel was silent on who would be the starter until Saturday as Huntley ended up being the option. He is set up mostly for success as his weapons consists of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane, and maybe Raheem Mostert who is dealing with a chest injury.

However, he will play behind an offensive line that has been disappointing this season so far and one that will miss their best tackle in Terron Armstead. Still, Miami is hoping that Huntley can use his solid running ability to escape pressure and make some plays as McDaniel talked about.

“Everyone knows he can run,” McDaniel said. “I think everyone can know he can pass. He does a good job at both. I’ve always valued a quarterback with legs.

“The ability to make plays is a broad, overarching statement,” McDaniel continued. “You can do it in a multiple of ways. I’m expecting him to be comfortable making plays in various ways. I see him being able to utilize his skill sets within the frame work of the offense.”

As Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith talked about earlier in the week, the team wouldn't say that they would be “dumbing down” the offense for Huntley since he's been here for a short amount of time.

“It’s not like necessarily you dumb down, but you try to do what your players do well,” Smith said via Jackson. “There are different concepts we can use to attack the defense.”

The Dolphins look to bounce back against Tennessee at home Monday night.