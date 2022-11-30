Published November 30, 2022

The connection between Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel cannot be understated. The Miami Dolphins QB has found immense success with McDaniel as his head coach. It seems like for the first time, Tagovailoa has a coach that knows how to utilize him properly and put him in spots where he can succeed.

However, it seems like McDaniel has a problem with what he sees from Tua’s film… his high school film, that is. Inside the NFL caught a hilarious moment between the coach-QB pair of the Dolphins. In the clip, Mike McDaniel tells Tua Tagovailoa how he found the QB’s high school clips… and his brutally honest assessment of young Tua.

"Your technique was trash" @brgridiron Mike McDaniel to Tua on his high school technique 🤣 (via @insidetheNFL)pic.twitter.com/adHjyzr3u6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2022

To be fair to Tua Tagovailoa, most of the mistakes he made in high school have been ironed out for the most part. Playing under Nick Saban in Alabama, to Mike McDaniel now with the Dolphins, have made him a better player. Now, there’s an argument he should be in contention for the MVP race, if not for his injury in Week 4.

The Dolphins this season has emerged as a true threat to the NFL hierarchy. They were pegged at the start of the season as dark-horse contenders after their big trades. Already, we’ve seen all of these moves pay off, as Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead have helped this offense under Tua cook opposing defenses.

Barring an epic collapse, the Dolphins should be able to get to the playoffs easily. The question is… can they keep up their torrid pace in the harsh trenches of the NFL postseason?