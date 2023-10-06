Chase Claypool started the 2023 NFL season with the Chicago Bears, but after an 0-4 start, he was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Claypool wasn't having a big impact with the Bears and their offense wasn't humming. He was clearly dissatisfied with his role on the team. Now, he is with one of the top teams in the league, and he has a chance to prove himself. The Bears also won their first game of the season on Thursday night, so the trade might just work out for everyone.

Dolphins head Mike McDaniel was recently discussing why he wanted Claypool, and he made his answer short and sweet.

“You guys want me to say it?” Mike McDaniel said according to a tweet from Cameron Wolfe. “He’s fast.”

At the end of the day, there isn't a lot for the Dolphins to lose in this trade. Chase Claypool has a lot of potential and we've seen him be a good, dependable wide receiver. However, if things don't pan out, the Dolphins already have an elite receiving core and they will be just fine no matter what. Claypool has to prove himself in Miami, and he knows that.

McDaniel has apparently made expectations very clear to Claypool, and they are going to have an open mind while he tries to prove himself. The Dolphins' first game since the trade is this Sunday against the New York Giants. The Giants are coming into this game with a 1-3 record, and the home Dolphins are big favorites. It'll be interesting to see how much action Claypool gets in this one, but it will a good opportunity for him to showcase his talent.