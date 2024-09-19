The Miami Dolphins are poised to look much different on offense with Tua Tagovailoa being placed on injured reserve with a concussion. But as Skylar Thompson steps into the role, Tyreek Hill has full confidence in his new quarterback.

As does head coach Mike McDaniel, who firmly called Thompson the, “next man up,” while Tagovailoa is out, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. Even with Miami being forced to make an early season quarterback change, Hill believes Thompson is the right man for the job, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

“Skylar does a great job of extending players,” Hill said. “He gives them a different look. He's fearless. He's not afraid of anything. He's a real competitor.”

When Tagovailoa went down in Week 2, Thompson came in an completed 8-of-14 passes for 80 scoreless yards. He won't bring the same explosion Miami's starter brings to the offense, but Thompson will be counted on to help maintain consistency.

Having a player like Tyreek Hill at his disposal will certainly help Thompson get re-acclimated to the WR1 role. While not up to his 2023 standards, the receiver ranks 14th in the league with 154 yards. Wherever Hill is on the field, Thompson will be looking his way.

His debut will come against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. All eyes will be on Thompson as the NFL gets their first look at how the Dolphins respond to Tua Tagovailoa's injury.

Skylar Thompson's rise to Dolphins QB1

This won't be the first time Skylar Thompson has had an opportunity to start for the Dolphins. Past injuries to Tagovailoa have pushed him into seven games and two starts back in 2022.

He went 1-1 as a starter, although he threw for just 534 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Now getting a second opportunity, Thompson will look to prove he is a capable NFL quarterback.

A seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Miami was hoping to stash Thompson as a developmental prospect behind Tagovailoa. Injuries have thrown him into the fire a bit quicker than expected. But no matter his draft capital, experience or expectations, Hill and McDaniel still believe.

It will be a tall task stepping into Tagovailoa's shoes, especially with Miami's sky high playoff expectations. But there's a reason Thompson will be the one under center in Week 3. Now it's just up to him to go out there and prove his coaches and teammates right.