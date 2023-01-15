While they put up quite the fight, quarterback Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins fell to the Buffalo Bills in the first-round of the playoffs. Thompson wore his heart on his sleeve after the game, taking accountability for the loss and praising his Dolphins teammates.

Miami lost 34-31 in a game no one expected them to be in. Thompson was forced into starting duty after Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury. While he helped the Dolphins score 31 points, Thompson struggled at times, completing 18-of-45 passes for 220 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Even in defeat, Thompson didn’t shy away from those struggles and spoke about Miami’s mentality moving forward, via David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

“We struggled at times. I take full responsibility for it,” Thompson said. It was a loud environment, but we knew that going into it. There were things that I could’ve done better. Those experiences are great learning experiences for me. I take full responsibility for those miscues and not being clean. It’s something you learn from and take into next time.”

“We’re hurt right now. Nobody in that locker room wanted to lose, Thompson continued. “Those guys gave us every chance to win.”

When he speaks of, “those guys,” Thompson is talking about the Dolphins’ defense. Miami forced three turnovers on the day, intercepting Josh Allen twice and returning an Allen fumble for a touchdown. The Dolphins were able to stay level with the Bills due mainly in part to their ferocious defense.

Skylar Thompson was making his first career postseason start. It’s just the third start in his short NFL career. While the Dolphins were eliminated from the playoffs, Thompson is hoping this loss will keep him prepared if he gets another postseason opportunity.