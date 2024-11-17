In a bit of positive news for the Miami Dolphins fans and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Miami will reportedly have Terron Armstead, its star offensive tackle, for today's game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders despite Armstead having missed practice all week.

While the Dolphins have and continue to struggle with injuries, Armstead will be suiting up to protect Tagovailoa as Miami tries to string two wins together for the first time this season.

“Dolphins Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead, who didn't practice at all this week with a knee injury and for rest reasons, is playing today, source said,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.