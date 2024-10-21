The Miami Dolphins desperately need Tua Tagovailoa under center and could get him back as soon as Week 8. The southpaw is expected to practice during the week and the team hopes he can play in their upcoming game against the Arizona Cardinals.

In light of his return to practice, Tagovailoa spoke to the media on Oct. 21. The Hawaiian was blunt with most of his responses, noting that he appreciates the public concern for his health but did not second guess his decision to return.

“I appreciate your concern; I really do,” Tagovailoa said, via NFL insider Jonathan Jones. “I love this game and I love it to the death of me. That's it.”

Tagovailoa also noted that he would not wear a guardian cap due to his “personal choice.” The Dolphins quarterback also noted that he will not change much of his play style but will look to be “smarter” at the end of scrambles to avoid another similar situation.

In the four games Tagovailoa has been out, the Dolphins have gone just 1-3 with their lone win over the New England Patriots. They have failed to score over 15 points in that time and have put up 10 points or less in their three losing games.

Dolphins hope for a Tua Tagovailoa return in Week 8 against Cardinals

The Dolphins will return to Miami after a brief two-game road trip, hopefully with Tagovailoa back in command. If not, the team will likely be forced to deploy fourth-string quarterback Tim Boyle after Tyler ‘Snoop' Huntley suffered an injury in Week 7.

Huntley became the third Miami quarterback to get injured on the year after Skylar Thompson also got hurt in Week 3. Thompson is the guy Mike McDaniel wanted to step in for Tagovailoa in such a scenario after winning the backup job in the offseason. His injury forced the Dolphins to sign Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad.

Regardless of who plays, the 2-4 Dolphins will face an equally struggling Cardinals team that owns an identical record. Arizona had a bye in Week 7, last losing in Green Bay to the Packers 34-13.

However, despite their interchangeable records, the Dolphins are in a better position than the Cardinals through seven weeks. Miami is still second in the struggling AFC East and a win would put them back into the playoff picture with the division-leading Buffalo Bills. Arizona is third in the NFC West, owning the tiebreaker over the 2-4 Los Angeles Rams.