Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been in the news recently for a situation involving a speeding ticket and police force against him that has resulted in a firestorm of controversy.

Hill was dragged out of his sports car by his arm and head and forced face-first onto the ground after he put up the window of his car during a traffic stop before the Dolphins' game Sunday vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, body camera footage released Monday shows.

Also on Monday, screenshots were released of traffic tickets Hill was given during the incident. A ticket showing that Hill was cited for “visual estimation of 60 mph” was released by reporter Jeff Darlington.

A ticket showing his seatbelt violation was also revealed.

Fans reacted with candor in the comments section upon seeing the tickets from the incident.

“Where are all those clowns saying he was going 120?” one wrote on X.

“The Miami Police Department is a complete farce. A joke,” another fan wrote. “They need to come out and apologize for this garbage. Visual estimation in 2024. And they sat there and watch(ed) wild speculation of 100+ mph be pushed into the public arena for the last three days.”

The Dolphins' Calais Campbell was also briefly handcuffed as he walked toward police during the incident. Calais Campbell was released and allowed into the stadium for a game the Dolphins won by a final score of 20-17.

Hill saga continues

Six officers' body camera videos have been released since the incident occurred showing a wide variety of angles from Sunday's Tyreek Hill incident.

According to teammate Terron Armstead, Hill's eyes were filled with “anger and pain” as he walked into the Dolphins' locker room following the arrest. Terron Armstead's admission came during a time when Charles Barkley questioned how Hill handled the situation. The Dolphins franchise released a scathing message about the incident that has fans talking.

The Dolphins receiver later added that he was “embarrassed” and “shell-shocked” about the situation.