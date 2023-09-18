The Miami Dolphins advanced to 2-0 on the 2023 NFL season after a thrilling 24-17 win against the New England Patriots on Sunday night. Despite the victory, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle left the game late in the fourth quarter after taking a hit to the head.

The 24-year-old was taken to the medical tent and is being evaluated for a concussion after being hit by Marte Mapu. Mapu was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the helmet-to-helmet hit, and Waddle will now need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol if he hopes to suit up for Week 3 against the Denver Broncos next Sunday.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite the concerning injury, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said afterwards that Waddle was in good spirits after taking the helmet to helmet in the game.

Tyreek Hill also seemed to confirm that his fellow wide receiver would be alright.

“Mike McDaniel says he doesn't have an official update on Jaylen Waddle, who was evaluated for a concussion toward the end of tonight’s game,” wrote ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques on Sunday.

“Waddle was in the locker room, interacting with his teammates. Tyreek Hill was asked if Waddle was ok — Hill turned to Waddle, who smiled ‘He's good.'”

Waddle was solid in the contest before being forced to leave; he racked up 86 receiving yards on four catches (eight targets), adding one run on the ground.

The Dolphins are looking great to start the season, with Tagovailoa's chemistry with Waddle and Hill on full display. Despite the late injury, expect both WRs to be a key part of the game plan when Denver comes to town next Sunday.