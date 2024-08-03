Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill made history Friday where he was selected as the best player in the NFL, ranking No. 1 in the NFL's Top 100 list. It is a historic placement for Hill since he is the first wide receiver to ever be selected No. 1 on the ranking as the list has been around for 14 years, prompting a reaction from Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

Hill has no doubt been a revelation for the Dolphins and their offense as last season the star caught 119 passes for 1,799 yards to go along with 13 touchdowns. McDaniel would say to the media Saturday that it is a “tremendous honor” for Hill to be recognized by his peers according to Chris Perkins.

“Appropriate, I may be biased. Really, It's such an honor, really having all your peers recognize what type of player you are and to have,” McDaniel said. “There's a lot of really, really good players. So it's a tremendous honor. But I think it's also interesting that it's not a surprise. There's so many things that make Tyreek unique, one of which is stuff that probably wasn't talked about in the little segment. We started off today's team meeting was talking about how, you know, how we intend to to be different and you have Tyreek Hill blocking, a one on one block on a linebacker, and on a run play in a team run emphasis period.”

McDaniel calls Dolphins star Hill a “one of one individual”

While people may assume that Hill is far from a selfless player due to his statistics, McDaniel strikes any of those notions down saying that he is “team oriented.” The head coach that is entering in his third season with Miami would also say that he is a “one of one” player.

“When you have the ability to make plays for your team, an extreme form like Tyreek does, that heavy is the crown with regard to if you want your team to be great, you have to do the little things,” McDaniel said Saturday. “Tyreek does that and more. He's a one of one individual.

“He ceases to amaze and I think that it's a really cool honor that has been well earned as he continues to develop his game each and every year and do things,” McDaniel continued. “When Tyreek runs a really cool route, you put in a memory bank because you're like yes it's probably the last guy I'll see run that route, that's the type of player he is. And I think when your best player or the number one player in the top 100 pull for players is team oriented as as he is, your team gravitates to that, and that's a good thing for the Dolphins.”

At any rate, Miami is looking to build off of a relatively impressive season where they had a 11-6 record which put them second in the AFC East as the team opens the upcoming season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 8 in Hard Rock Stadium.