Two months after Tyreek Hill's viral roadside arrest, the star receiver will no longer be responsible for the tickets he was issued the morning of the Miami Dolphins' 2024 season opener. Hill was initially pulled over for reckless driving and additionally cited for allegedly failing to wear a seat belt.

Hill had his tickets dismissed due to the Miami-Dade police officers involved in his arrest not appearing in court, South Florida-based journalist Any Slater reported on Tuesday. The 30-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges prior to them getting dismissed.

Whether Hill was guilty of speeding or not was not the center of the case's attention. Once videos of his arrest reached social media, the Miami-Dade Police Department was heavily criticized for their handling of Hill once the star receiver was pulled over. The clip showed officers pulling him out of the car before forcibly throwing him onto the pavement and holding him down for several minutes.

It is unclear why the officers decided not to show up, but the massive amount of public criticism they received for the incident has had an effect on the department's handling of the case since then. Danny Torres, the officer responsible for forcing Hill onto the ground, received a suspension in the aftermath. The Miami-Dade Police Department has not yet released any further public statements regarding Hill's case since the arrest was made.

Tyreek Hill's 2024 season

Considering his arrest came the morning of Week 1, Tyreek Hill had his 2024 campaign get off to a rough start. He would still put together a solid opening performance with 130 receiving yards and a touchdown but only had his outlook get worse once Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion in Week 2.

As a result of Tagovailoa's injury, Hill's production suffered for the next four games as the entire Dolphins offense took a step back. Through 11 games, he has only managed 571 receiving yards and is on track for a significant regression from his career-high 1,799 yards in 2023.

However, after a rough start to the year, Hill has found a rhythm in the last four weeks with Tagovailoa back in the lineup. He has yet to reach the century mark since Week 1 but has two touchdowns in the last three games that ended a seven-game end zone drought.

Hill and the Dolphins make their next appearance on Thanksgiving against the Green Bay Packers. The veteran speedster figures to have another tough task in the matchup with the Packers' top-five-rated secondary, led by safety Xavier McKinney, who has an NFL-best seven interceptions on the year.