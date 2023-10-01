The Miami Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season to the Buffalo Bills by the score of 48-20, and Miami could not stop wide receiver Stefon Diggs as he went for 120 yards and three touchdowns on six receptions, which led cornerback Xavien Howard to express frustration in not being able to shadow Diggs throughout the game.

“It's a mentality for me,” Xavien Howard said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “I want to go at the best. Let me make my money on the top guy. You pay me this money to go do what I do. But it's a new defense. A new scheme. I just have to control the stuff I can control.”

This is the mentality of most top cornerbacks in the league. It is a bit of a surprise to not see Howard following Stefon Diggs for the whole game. Especially with Jalen Ramsey not playing in this game. It will be intriguing to see what the Dolphins do with Howard and Jalen Ramsey against the Bills later on this season, if that game does have meaning. The second matchup will take place during the last week of the regular season.

The Dolphins have built high expectations for themselves, and this week was a disappointment. Being 3-1, the season and the division is not lost, though. They will come home for two games against the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers before facing the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.

It will be intriguing to watch the AFC East race throughout the season.