The Miami Dolphins are lighting the world on fire offensively, currently ranking first in the NFL in EPA per play. They lead the pack in points scored this season with 240; the San Francisco 49ers are the only other team in the NFL that has scored more than 200 points. The Dolphins also have a +53 point differential which ranks sixth in the NFL. Only the 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys are better in that category.

But Miami could stand to add even more weapons on offense. That sounds crazy to say, but Tua Tagovailoa could use more pass-catchers to take some pressure off Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill has 902 receiving yards on the season, with Waddle's 359 yards ranking next on the team despite him missing a game. The Dolphins did already add Chase Claypool to their arsenal, so they're no stranger to midseason moves.

Maybe another trade for a big receiver before the 2023 NFL trade deadline could make Miami even more dynamic.

Dolphins' last-minute trade: Miami sends fifth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Noah Fant

Why the Dolphins do it

Miami could use another weapon at the tight end position. Durham Smythe is a fine blocking tight end, but he hasn't done a whole lot as a receiver. Smythe only has 11 receptions for 123 yards thus far this season. Noah Fant hasn't been totally involved in the Seahawks' aerial attack, either, but he has been far more efficient than Smythe. Fant has 12 receptions on the season for 194 yards. The Former first-round pick is averaging 2.03 yards per route run on the year, while Smythe is averaging a paltry 0.69 yards per route run.

The Dolphins have predicated their entire offense around speed, too, and Fant provides much more of it than Smythe. Tight end is maybe the only position on the entire offense that they aren't playing someone with blazing speed. Smythe ran a 4.81 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, while Fant ran a 4.50. If the Dolphins want even more speed, Fant provides it.

Lastly, Fant doesn't sacrifice what Smythe provides as a run blocker. In fact, that's arguably Fant's premier skill.

Check out the kickout block by Gabe Jackson and the lead block through the hole by Noah Fant on DeeJay Dallas' long wild cat run. You can't block that up any better across the board. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/KxeBsCUxEK — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) January 10, 2023

The reason why coach Mike McDaniel preferred Smythe to Mike Gesicki, far Smythe's superior as a receiver and athlete, is because Smythe is an outstanding run blocker. Fant would give McDaniel the best of both worlds, providing another outlet for Tagovailoa to make big plays while also allowing Miami's offense to continue clicking on all cylinders with his blocking prowess. Needless to say, he would be a perfect fit for the Dolphins.

Why the Seahawks do it

Seattle is loaded at tight end. Fant is there, but he's only played more than 50% of his team's offensive snaps in a game just twice this season. That's because the Seahawks also like Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson and give them plenty of reps at tight end as well.

Also, the Seahawks would like to play more 11 personnel. They haven't been able to get to that look as much because of injuries to their offensive line, but 11 personnel means having three wide receivers on the field. Their three best pass-catchers are all wide receivers: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba. If those three are playing and they have tight ends they like to play, that means Fant could get squeezed for playing time, which is already happening.

Lastly, Fant is a pending free agent, playing on the final year of his rookie contract. If the Seahawks like players like Parkinson and Dissly enough to give them reps over Fant, they're probably okay playing them and not giving Fant a big contract extension. At least this way, they'd begetting something for Fant rather than potentially losing him for nothing. That sounds like a win for all sides.