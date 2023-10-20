The Miami Dolphins enter Week 7 with a 5-1 record, a game ahead of the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East. The Dolphins have a lower point differential than their next closest challengers, illustrating the need to keep the foot on the gas pedal.

Coach Mike McDaniel dropped a key update on the Dolphins' secondary star Jalen Ramsey recently. There are at least three trade candidates in South Beach ahead of Halloween afternoon's NFL trade deadline for fans to keep an eye on.

The Dolphins have been led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who boasts a scintillating 71.1% completion percentage along with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. Tagovailoa has 1,876 yards passing on the season and could be the biggest favorite for NFL MVP by the time voting season rolls around.

Recently McDaniel was asked a question about whether the Dolphins' offense could thrive in the same way with another quarterback at the helm. He did not appear to take kindly to the question, as evidenced by his response.

McDaniel Responds to ‘System Quarterback' Question

According to Bleacher Report's Doric Sam, McDaniel responded to ‘the notion that any quarterback could be plugged into his scheme and play like Tua Tagovailoa.'

“My answer to that would be who the F cares? Because it is a team, we're working together, and I know one thing: I've coached a long time, I haven't seen people do what our guys do,” McDaniel said to gathered reporters according to the author.

He spoke about connectivity heading toward the second half of the season in Miami.

“As a teammate we're all dependent on each other and I'm not in any hurry to prove myself without those guys because they're part of who we are,” McDaniel added.

“To try to say it's this person or that person is missing the point. It's a team working together, people working together. Myself, Tyreek Hill, Tua, cool. What if no one's blocking? You know what I mean? We're all connected in that way.”

Dolphins Preparing for Prime Time Week 7 Showdown

The Dolphins are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road this coming Sunday, October 22 in Philadelphia. For Tagovailoa, McDaniel and the Dolphins, it will be a chance to test their mettle against Jalen Hurts and the Super Bowl runners-up from earlier this year.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. in the City of Brotherly Love.