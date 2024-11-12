The Miami Dolphins gave their playoff hopes some life after beating the Los Angeles Rams, 23-15, in their Week 10 matchup on Monday Night Football. In his third game back from a concussion, Tua Tagovailoa finished 20-28 for 207 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Meanwhile, star receiver Tyreek Hill returned from a wrist injury and had three receptions for 16 yards. However, Dolphins left guard Robert Jones went down to a knee injury, possibly removing a key Tagovailoa protector for their next game.

“Rob Jones has a knee injury and is questionable to return,” the Dolphins account said on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 10: Dolphins def. Rams

In the Week 10 victory, Robert Jones left the Dolphins-Rams game due to a knee injury, after starting all nine games this season, including the 1-3 stretch where Tua Tagovailoa recovered from his concussion sustained in Week 2. Their only backup guard is Lester Cotton.

Their offense has been solid since their quarterback returned, but against the Rams, their defense carried them to the victory. Likewise, they avoided a disaster in the third quarter, as the Rams managed to sack him three times for 36 yards in losses, besides throwing a single interception.

Still, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel expressed belief in his quarterback.

“Tua gets so mad at himself and holds himself to the highest standard,” McDaniel said, via Scott Salomon for Sports Illustrated. “He also realizes he is the franchise quarterback of this team. He did a good job taking those L's and not allowing the adversity to get to him throughout the game.”

Despite a 3-6 record and injury to his teammates, Tua Tagovailoa also sounded confident that they can still make the playoffs with fewer than ten games remaining.

“I love our chances. We're going to keep pressing forward,” the quarterback said.

Moreover, veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell echoed his QB's sentiments about the second half of the season.

“This was huge. In order to start a fire, you just need one spark. We are going to keep fighting. We have a lot of football left to play, we just have to keep everyone believing,” he said.

The Dolphins have a chance to get a little streak going against the (2-7) Raiders in Week 11.