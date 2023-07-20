Kansas City Chiefs rookies reported to camp this week, and rookie receiver Rashee Rice had a jarring admission regarding how hard he is ready to train to be ready for the start of the season.

“I told them, ‘to be honest with y'all, I don't mind puking,'” Rashee Rice said, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “That just means I'm working as hard as I can so that I won't puke anymore – and will be ready for the games.”

Rice said that he is expecting practices to be difficult because the receiver group is “like a track team,” according to Alper.

During the Chiefs' first session at Missouri Western University, Rice was seen vomiting. Obviously, it does not bother him, and it makes him feel as if he is getting in shape for the season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rice was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of the SMU football program. He joins a team that is trying to defend its Super Bowl title, and will be catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.

He joins a wide receiver group that includes other young weapons like Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore. JuJu Smith-Schuster is out after one season, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling is the most experienced receiver in the room. Patrick Mahomes will need Rice, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore to step up this season to help the Chiefs repeat.

Knowing Mahomes' ability, it would be a surprise if those young players did not have success with the Chiefs. It will be interesting to see who rises to the top of the depth chart.