Tyrell Hatton is among several elite golfers playing this week at the DP World Tour's Dubai Desert Classic. He was joined by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, and Tommy Fleetwood, among others in the field. Thus far, the conditions have beaten down many of the world's best.

McIlroy made the cut but is nine shots off the lead entering the weekend. Rahm did not even make the weekend after a poor 5-over 77 on Friday. But Hatton sits tied for third at 8-under after posting a second-round 7-under 65.

While a number of players struggled on the greens at Emirates Golf Club, Hatton excelled.

“Felt a lot more comfortable on the greens today. Yesterday, I struggled a bit with pace, and then yeah, from the get-go, I felt like I had good speed and just felt very comfortable over the ball on the greens, and it was nice to see some putts go in,” Hatton said after his round.

But the greens were not the only tricky part of the course. The winds kicked up in Dubai as the afternoon progressed. That made judging approach shots very difficult. If that continues into the weekend, scoring will likely slow down. But according to Hatton, that may be exactly what he needs to notch a win under his belt.

“Generally, I have quite a high ball flight, anyway, so if the greens do get firmer on the weekend if I can hit fairways, that maybe plays into my hands a little bit.

“I feel like this is one of those events that you would love to have on your C.V. It's an iconic event for the DP World Tour, and yeah, I'd love to give myself a chance.”

Tyrrell Hatton's career has been quite tumultuous

Tyrrell Hatton has had a very interesting career. He won the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational and ranked near the top on the PGA Tour. However, another win never came to fruition. The same can be said for major championships. Hatton has come close, logging several top-10s. But he could never quite climb the mountain.

The English pro has won seven times, though, on the DP World Tour. Most recently, he won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in May of 2024. But his lack of success on the PGA Tour likely played a part in Hatton's decision to join LIV Golf for $60 million. The move came as a surprise to many, as he jumped ship shortly after Jon Rahm became the biggest signing for LIV.

But unlike the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour allows LIV players to enter their tournaments. So long as they paid fines and kept up their tour cards. That allowed Hatton to be in the field this week alongside Rahm, Patrick Reed, and other members of the Saudi-funded circuit.

Entering the weekend, he is four shots behind Scotland's Ewen Ferguson. But if the conditions are just right, he may be the actual favorite.