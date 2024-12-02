Since its inception in 2022, LIV Golf has made its name by poaching some of the best golfers on the planet. LIV has been able to accomplish that goal through the use of seemingly unlimited funds. They are bankrolled by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). The PIF has an estimated worth of over $900 billion.

They previously used those funds to poach Jon Rahm for approximately $300 million. It is usually hard for any tour, whether that is the PGA Tour or DP World Tour, to compete. But not everyone will simply take the money.

20-year-old rising star Angel Ayora reportedly turned down an offer from LIV to join the Saudi-funded league, according to the Spanish publication Ten Golf. LIV Golf reportedly offered Ayora a two-year contract to replace the relegated Kalle Samooja. Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks GC will remain on the lookout for a fourth member to join Adrian Meronk and Richard Bland.

Ayora is coming off a highly successful season on the DP World Tour. He won the Rosa Challenge Tour in September. He then followed that up with four top-10s, including a T2 at the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final. The rising star picked up where he left off, notching a T6 finish at the DP World Tour 2025 season premier at the BMW Australian PGA.

His ascension on the European circuit had caught the eye of LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman. Norman reportedly circled Ayora's name as one of the key players he hoped to sign this offseason. It looks like he will have to look elsewhere. But he might not have much time to do so.

It was revealed recently that Norman's replacement as LIV CEO has been found. ‘The Shark' will remain with LIV Golf through the end of his contract in August. It is not clear what his role will be when he is replaced at the start of the 2025 LIV Golf season.

All the while, it is nice to see that LIV cannot always buy whoever they want. Even though, if rumors are true, PGA Tour star Tony Finau might be the next star to join the rival tour.