There seems to be some beef between Drake and podcaster Bobbi Althoff. Fans noticed that Althoff, the host of “The Really Good Podcast” has their viral interview from all podcasting platforms as well as her YouTube channel. They also no longer appear on her social media.

Once the video was no longer to watch on social media or YouTube, fans also noted that the two no longer follow one another on Instagram.

This follows the influencer's attendance at his Los Angeles concert on Saturday (Aug. 12). Althoff stayed in character and showed herself “enjoying” the Her Loss rapper's performance.

“Really in my element @ this guy’s concert,” she captioned the post.

@bobbialthoff Really in my element here @ this guys concert

Althoff started her podcast in April 2023 and she spoke to Cosmopolitan on how she was able to secure the coveted Drake interview.

“I decided to just go for it and shoot my shot. I DMed Drake and asked if he wanted to be on my podcast, and he said yes,” Althoff said. “He sent me his touring schedule, and I knew that I needed to make it happen fast, so my friend and I flew to Memphis two days after the original DM was sent to record the episode.”

Her “interview style” also peaked the interest of other rappers such as one of Drake's good friends Lil Yachty as well as rappers Offset and Tyga.

“I think that’s why celebrities are down to do it. They know it’s a character, and we just wing it. It’s not a real interview,” she said. “I’m not trying to get hard-hitting information about you — I’m not trying to uncover anything. It’s just a conversation. It’s really a parody of a good interview.”

Drake nor Althoff have commented on the alleged “beef” between them or why the episode was taken down.