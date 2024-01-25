The 6 God throws immense shade at judge overseeing Young Thug case

In a recent turn of events, Drake has taken aim at Judge Ural Glanville, presiding over Young Thug's YSL RICO case, following the leakage of a video featuring Thug and his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, in jail. The footage, which surfaced online on January 24, captured a heartfelt phone call between the incarcerated rapper and his girlfriend, TMZ reports.

In the video, Young Thug and Mariah express their love and admiration for each other, discussing the Cuban necklaces Thug gifted her. Social media quickly circulated the video, drawing attention to the intimate conversation.

Leaked jail call between incarcerated Rapper, Young Thug and his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist. pic.twitter.com/vxrAse4Z5U — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) January 25, 2024

Drake, upon discovering the leaked video, directed his frustration towards Judge Ural Glanville for allegedly failing to protect Young Thug's privacy. In a comment on Akademiks' Instagram post, Drake expressed his outrage, stating, “This gotta be some form of jail misconduct. You gonna drag this talented man then not be able to control your employees using his personal business for their own gain?”

Drake speaks out in response to the leaked call between Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist: “Sh-t is disgraceful is this a criminal case or Atlanta social media promo” pic.twitter.com/91IRuSF0yl — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) January 25, 2024

Drake went on to question whether the case was a criminal matter or merely a means of social media promotion in Atlanta. He called for leniency, urging authorities to “3 the guy and let him come home and continue bringing light to Atlanta.”

The 6 God also shared a screenshot of his comment on his Instagram Stories, emphasizing the disgraceful nature of the situation. The incident has sparked a debate over privacy and ethical considerations within the legal system, with Drake vehemently advocating for Young Thug's fair treatment amidst the controversy.