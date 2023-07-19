Canadian superstar Drake was spotted getting cozy with breakout rapper and viral sensation Sexxy Red backstage during his It's All a Blur tour at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Drake posted the pair in an Instagram Story photo where he had his arm around Red and kissed her cheek, while she had her hand on the side of his head, eyes closed, and a pouty expression. Drake captioned the photo, “Just met my rightful wife @sexyyred,” according to Yahoo.

The chemistry between Drake, 36, and Red, 25, was evident as they shared intimate moments during the show. Red, known for her hit single Pound Town, has been making waves in the music industry and gaining popularity on TikTok with the “#PoundTownChallenge.” The track caught the attention of Nicki Minaj, who remixed it, further adding to Red's success.

Drake's affection towards Sexxy Red continued as he planted another kiss on her cheek in the VIP section of the audience during the live show. Red reciprocated the attention by sharing the cozy photos on her own social media, proclaiming herself as “yo favorite rapper favorite rapper.”

Red's has had a notable rise to stardom, and her recent mixtape, Hood Hottest Princess, featuring Pound Town and her follow-up track SkeeYee, garnered a lot of praised. The rapper's presence at Drake's show and their public display of affection have further fueled speculation about their relationship.

Fans are eagerly watching to see how this connection between Drake and Red unfolds, as the pair's chemistry and musical talent make them an intriguing duo in the music industry. The buzz surrounding their interaction continues to grow, and followers are excited to see what the future holds for this budding partnership.