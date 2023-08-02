Philly native Gillie Da Kid found himself overwhelmed with emotion when Drake unexpectedly dedicated his recent Philadelphia tour stop to his late son, YNG Cheese. The tragic loss of Gillie's 25-year-old son had deeply affected him and his family, making Drake's act of kindness all the more poignant, HipHopDX reports.

During the It's All A Blur tour with 21 Savage, Drake took a moment to address the audience and announce the dedication. “Before we get started, one of our friends, our brothers in this sh*t, lost his son the other day,” he began. “So I wanna dedicate this show tonight to Cheese. Y'all make some noise for Gillie and his son Cheese. Express some positivity!”

The gesture touched Gillie's heart, and he expressed his gratitude to Drake in an Instagram post. “@champagnepapi Me n And Family appreciate u From the bottom of Our hearts. I watch u put a smile on my kids face at this ruff time, love u 4 that, but ur nut a$$ ain’t have to have me cryin like that in front of all them people u could of warned me #LLCheese,” he wrote.

YNG Cheese's tragic death occurred on July 20 in Philadelphia, where he got shot in the back. The incident also left a 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man injured, though they were taken to the hospital and reported in stable condition.

The news of YNG Cheese's passing sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community, with numerous artists paying their respects. Killer Mike, Pusha T, YG, Ja Rule, and Lloyd Banks were among those who expressed their condolences.