Published November 22, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

There was plenty of concern regarding the health of Ja Morant after he suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain during the Memphis Grizzlies’ 121-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. Morant was deemed week-to-week, adding to the Grizzlies’ injury concerns after they lost shooting guard Desmond Bane earlier to a toe injury that’s expected to keep the 24-year old sharpshooter out for two to three weeks.

However, it seems as if the 23-year old All-Star has made a superhuman recovery, and is, perhaps, on the precipice of a return for the Grizzlies’ Tuesday night battle against the streaking Sacramento Kings according to the latest injury update.

The Grizzlies PR Twitter account announced that Ja Morant’s status has been updated to “questionable”, which means that, at the very least, Morant could be healthy enough to suit up for at least fewer minutes than he normally would log.

Only 16 hours earlier, Morant was considered doubtful to return, so his ankle may have been deemed healthier in a more recent testing. If Morant were to return against the Kings, he will only miss one game (a loss against the Brooklyn Nets), remarkable given the initial injury prognosis.

The Grizzlies should also welcome back Jaren Jackson Jr., who was held out against the Nets due to injury management as he recovers from the offseason surgery he had on his foot. Jackson has only played in two games thus far, and both his and Ja Morant’s impending returns should give Memphis a huge boost as they attempt to keep up in the ever-cutthroat Western Conference.