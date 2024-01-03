With The Rock kicking off the new year in style, it's only right we remind people he really is him

The electrifying presence of Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson, WWE legend turned Hollywood movie star, sent shockwaves through the wrestling world during a surprise appearance at Day One of WWE Raw at Pechanga Arena in San Diego on January 1, Hypebeast reports. As fans erupted in cheers, The Rock's return to the squared circle reignited memories of his illustrious wrestling career. While basking in the excitement of his WWE comeback, let's take a journey through some of The Rock's best movie roles, showcasing his versatility and undeniable charisma.

Hobbs – Fast & Furious Franchise

Dwayne Johnson's portrayal of Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise is nothing short of iconic. As a tough, no-nonsense DSS agent, Hobbs became a fan-favorite character known for his memorable one-liners and intense action sequences. The Rock's charisma added a fresh dynamic to the film series, making him a pivotal element in the Fast & Furious universe.

The Scorpion King – The Scorpion King

In this action-adventure film, The Rock takes on the role of Mathayus, a warrior seeking revenge against an evil conqueror. The Scorpion King not only showcased Johnson's physical prowess but also marked his first leading role in a major motion picture. The film's success served as a testament to The Rock's potential as a leading man in Hollywood.

Dr. Smolder Bravestone – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

In the Jumanji reboot, Dwayne Johnson flexes his comedic muscles while playing Dr. Smolder Bravestone. The movie's ingenious twist, where the characters are avatars for video game players, allowed The Rock to showcase his comedic timing and chemistry with co-stars. His ability to seamlessly transition between action and comedy solidified his standing as a versatile actor.

Chris Vaughn – Walking Tall

Walking Tall sees The Rock as Chris Vaughn, a former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier seeking justice in his hometown. The film blends intense action with a compelling narrative, providing Johnson with a platform to exhibit both his physicality and dramatic acting chops. Walking Tall further established The Rock as a leading man in the action genre.

Maui – Moana

In the animated musical Moana, Dwayne Johnson lends his voice to the character Maui, a demigod. The Rock's vocal talents bring Maui to life, adding humor and depth to the character. Moana's critical acclaim and box office success demonstrate The Rock's ability to connect with audiences in various genres, including family-friendly animations.

Will Sawyer – Skyscraper

Skyscraper features The Rock as Will Sawyer, a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader navigating a towering inferno to save his family. The film combines heart-stopping action with a compelling emotional narrative, allowing Johnson to portray a character driven by determination and love. Skyscraper showcases The Rock's evolution as an actor capable of carrying intense, high-stakes roles.

Sean Porter – Gridiron Gang

In this sports drama based on a true story, Dwayne Johnson plays Sean Porter, a counselor who forms a high school football team with juvenile delinquents. Gridiron Gang highlights The Rock's ability to convey emotion and inspire as he navigates the challenges of transforming troubled youth through the power of sports. Johnson's performance adds depth to the film's uplifting narrative.

Agent 23 – Get Smart

Dwayne Johnson takes on a comedic role as Agent 23 in the action-comedy Get Smart. His chemistry with co-star Steve Carell contributes to the film's humor, showcasing The Rock's versatility in seamlessly transitioning between genres. Get Smart further solidifies Johnson's reputation as an actor who can balance action and comedy with ease.

Ray Gaines – San Andreas

San Andreas, a disaster film centered around earthquakes, features The Rock as Ray Gaines, a rescue pilot. The film's thrilling sequences and The Rock's charismatic performance contribute to its success. San Andreas demonstrates Johnson's ability to anchor a big-budget action film while maintaining a connection with the audience through his character's emotional journey.

Mathayus – The Mummy Returns

Before The Scorpion King, The Rock made his first appearance as Mathayus in The Mummy Returns. While a relatively small role, it laid the foundation for The Scorpion King spin-off. The Rock's brief yet impactful presence hinted at the star power he would later bring to Hollywood.

As Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson continues to make waves both in the wrestling ring and on the silver screen, his diverse range of roles cements his status as a Hollywood powerhouse. From action-packed blockbusters to family-friendly animations, The Rock's filmography reflects his ability to captivate audiences across genres. As fans relish his WWE comeback, they can also celebrate the enduring legacy of a charismatic entertainer whose talents transcend the boundaries of sports and cinema.