Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade recently opened up about a challenging moment in his relationship with actress Gabrielle Union, PageSix reports. In a candid interview with Shannon Sharpe, Wade admitted that when he fathered a child with another woman while he and Union were on a break in 2013, he didn't know how to break the news to her.

During the interview on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Wade explained that he initially attempted to end their relationship instead of coming clean about the situation. He recalled telling Union, “Hey, things have been bad lately. … We’ve been having a little distance in our relationship anyway.”

Reflecting on that difficult conversation, Wade said, “You’re thinking about it all. It’s all scary.” He acknowledged the fear and emotional turmoil he felt during that period. Wade fathered a son named Xavier with Aja Metoyer during their brief separation in early 2013. He later informed Union about the pregnancy when they decided to reconcile in the summer of 2013, at a time when they were struggling to have children of their own.

Dwyane Wade and Union's relationship endured various challenges, but they ultimately overcame them. The couple met in 2007, briefly separated in early 2013, got engaged in December of the same year, tied the knot in August 2014, and welcomed their daughter Kaavia via surrogate in November 2018.

Despite the tumultuous times, Wade expressed his gratitude for Union's support, stating, “I couldn’t have gotten through that moment without her sticking with me. That was a rough time for me. You got a lot on your mind. You’re keeping something from people you love. It’s heavy.”

This revelation sheds light on the complexities of their relationship and the challenges they faced along the way.