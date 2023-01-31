Although news of E3 2023‘s return is good, the accompanying news isn’t. Various sources claim that the three biggest console makers in the gaming industry, Nintendo, Sony, and Xbox, will not be making an appearance in E3 2023.

The story comes courtesy of IGN, who talked about the information they received from “multiple knowledgeable sources.” According to said sources, Xbox, Sony, and Nintendo “won’t be part of E3 2023 or have a presence on the Los Angeles Convention Center showfloor.” This basically means that we won’t be getting any news regarding games they are making, or anything about their consoles. This doesn’t mean, of course, that we won’t be getting news about games coming to these consoles. It’s just that we won’t be hearing from the console companies themselves.

Xbox mentioned in a previous interview that they always time their announcements and showcases to be convenient for those going to E3. This could mean that their showcase and announcement will come after E3 is done. They also mentioned that “that’s what we’re trying to do now”, so we can expect them to have some big news for us after this year’s E3. Who knows? We might even get more news about Starfield, which was not part of this month’s Developer_Direct as they mentioned it would have its own dedicated showcase.

Nintendo, on the other hand, is more of a surprise to many. After all, Nintendo has always had a booth on the E3 showfloor. However, as the sources said, Nintendo won’t be making an appearance this time. This means we will have to wait for their next Nintendo Direct for the latest Nintendo news. As for Sony, it’s not exactly a surprise anymore as they already skipped out on E3 back in 2019. Whether or not Sony and Nintendo will have showcases during or after E3 is still up in the air.

Should these three companies announce showcases for their games in the coming months, we will be sure to update you.

