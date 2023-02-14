Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham quickly shut down any rumors that he’ll retire after the team’s Super Bowl 57 loss.

Despite speculation that Graham would call it quits at the end of the season, the veteran indicated in the postgame locker room that retirement isn’t on the table.

“I want to come back to the Eagles,” Brandon Graham told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. “Got to run it back again.”

Before Super Bowl 57, Graham said that he wanted to play a few more years in the NFL.

Graham is not under contract for the 2023 season. The 34-year-old has been with the Eagles since being drafted by Philadelphia with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

The way that the Eagles were beaten in the Super Bowl could be a motivating factor for Graham to put off retirement for at least one more year. Philadelphia suffered a heart-breaking 38-35 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles blew a 10-point halftime lead. A controversial holding call against Eagles cornerback James Bradberry in the final two minutes prevented Philadelphia from having a chance to mount a late comeback.

Graham didn’t register a single tackle in the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss. The Eagles failed to sack Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes even one time. The Chiefs scored on every offensive possession in the second half.

Philadelphia’s vaunted pass rush was a driving force in the team’s run to the Super Bowl. The Eagles had 15 more regular-season sacks than any other team and ranked second in total defense. Graham was tied for second on the team with 11 sacks.

Several key members of the Eagles’ defensive line are headed for free agency. Graham, Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave could all hit the open market this offseason.