Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Alex Tanney may be packing his bags as Philly looks to revamp its offense.

The Philadelphia Eagles could be making another change to its coaching staff, with quarterback coach Alex Tanney set to explore other options, per Jeremy Fowler at ESPN. With the Eagles firing offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, they gave Tanney the option to take his talents elsewhere since the offense will likely be completely revamped. The Eagles saw a downward spiral in offensive consistency in 2023, starting with quarterback Jalen Hurts who struggled in the turnover category.

Tanney has been with the Eagles since 2021, but 2023 was his only year in the head quarterbacks role. The former NFL quarterback was a journeyman in the league, suiting up for eight teams in his nine-year career. He never carved a starting role and was mostly used as a practice squad quarterback. Tanney may be looking to pack his bags and find another home after starting his coaching career with the Eagles.

Philadelphia ranked No. 7 in points per game, No. 9 in yards per game, and No. 9 in redzone scoring percentage. They had a decent offense in 2023, but the Eagles aren't looking for decent after getting a taste of the Super Bowl a year ago. Hurts took a decline in 2023, throwing for 23 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, and 3,858 yards. During the 2022 season when Philly won the NFC Championship, Hurts recorded 22 touchdowns, six interceptions, and 3,701 yards.

A change of scenery for the coaching staff should benefit Hurts and the Eagles. Their offense was stagnant at times and couldn't really find a rhythm, other than relying on an elite offensive line. If Tanney were to pursue other options, he'd likely have numerous opportunities, due to his experience in the league.