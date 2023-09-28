The latest Philadelphia Eagles injury report includes one of the team's best players. DeVonta Smith didn't practice Thursday because of an illness. Despite DeVonta Smith's absence, the wide receiver is still expected to play for the Eagles in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Josh Tolentino.

If the receiver can't play against the Commanders, it would be the first time that an injury or illness has prevented Smith from taking the field for the Eagles. Smith played in all 17 games in each of his first two seasons with Philadelphia. Smith has played in all three games this year, helping the Eagles get off to a 3-0 start.

Smith has 15 receptions for 206 yards and two touchdown passes. The 24-year-old had 95 catches for 1,196 yards last season.

Philadelphia hasn't needed Smith or AJ Brown to put up big numbers in order to remain perfect. The Eagles have been dominant on the ground, particularly in the last two weeks. D'Andre Swift only had one carry in the season opener and he's still second in the NFL with 308 rushing yards. Jalen Hurts has 100 rushing yards and three scores on the ground, finding his way into the end zone with ease with the seemingly unstoppable “tush push.”

The Eagles are heavy favorites against the Commanders Sunday. Philadelphia might be favored in every game until it visits the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 20 in a rematch of the Super Bowl.

The Eagles are 20-1 in Hurts' last 21 regular-season starts. Washington upset Philadelphia in Hurts' only loss during that span.