The Philadelphia Eagles became the NFL's third 3-0 team by defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 3. The Eagles' Week 3 win over the Buccaneers is just one more indication that Philadelphia has picked up where it left off last season. Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts are leading a dominant team for the second straight year, and they might very well be headed to another Super Bowl.

It isn't exactly going out on a limb to predict that the Eagles will win the NFC. Philadelphia is the second favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook to become the 2023 conference champions. Only the Kansas City Chiefs (+600) and San Francisco 49ers (+600) have better Super Bowl odds than the Eagles (+700).

Here are three hot takes about Philadelphia after the Eagles' Week 3 win over the Buccaneers.

3. The Philadelphia Eagles will win 15 games in the regular season

Philadelphia has been virtually unbeatable in the regular season with Jalen Hurts under center. Much has been made about the Baltimore Ravens' record when Lamar Jackson starts at quarterback. Hurts blows him out of the water. By defeating the Buccaneers, Hurts improved his record to 20-1 in his last 21 regular-season games.

The Eagles' win total at FanDuel is 11.5 victories. The over has -142 odds. Philadelphia went 14-3 a season ago when Hurts finished second in the MVP voting. The Eagles are playing a more difficult schedule this year, theoretically making their path to 15 wins even harder than it was in 2022. But it can't be ruled out that Philadelphia's winning streak will continue for several more weeks.

Philadelphia might be favored in 15 of 17 games this season. Three of the Eagles' four toughest opponents (Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, 49ers) will play in Philadelphia. The games against the Dallas Cowboys no longer look nearly as daunting after they lost to the Arizona Cardinals. The New York Jets present far less of a challenge with Zach Wilson under center. At the very least, the Eagles should beat the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams and Jets to start the season with a 6-0 record.

2. Eagles RB D'Andre Swift will win the 2023 Rushing Title

It isn't just the Jalen Hurts push play that's become unstoppable for Philadelphia. Opposing defenses can't seem to slow down the Eagles' run game at any down and distance, particularly when D'Andre Swift has the football. Swift ran wild for the second straight game Monday night, totaling 130 yards on 8.1 yards per carry against the Buccaneers.

Swift has been terrific. The Eagles' offensive line has been even better. Of Swift's 308 rushing yards, an astonishing 250 yards have come before contact. James Conner is a distant second with 206 rushing yards before contact. Imagine how much of a lead Swift would have in that category had he received more than one carry in Week 1.

Swift is second to Christian McCaffrey, who leads the NFL with 353 rushing yards through Week 3. McCaffrey is the favorite to win the 2023 Rushing Title with +260 odds at FanDuel. Bijan Robinson and Tony Pollard are up next with +700 odds. Swift's +750 odds are tied with Derrick Henry for the fourth-best in the league. As long as Swift continues to get enough touches and stays healthy, he can stay in the race for the rushing crown all season long.

1. Eagles DT Jalen Carter will be a top-3 Defensive Player of The Year candidate

It wouldn't be a hot take to suggest that Jalen Carter will be named the 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Eagles' defensive tackle is the clear favorite with +110 odds, making Will Anderson and his +550 odds a distant second. What about overall Defensive Player of the Year? It's hard to imagine that he would actually win the award, though it's not impossible that he could finish ahead of almost every player in the final voting. That's how good Carter has been through Week 3.

Carter had two tackles and a half-sack against the Buccaneers. His 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season don't tell the whole story about just how dominant the rookie has been in all three games. Carter ranks fifth among defensive tackles in pass-rush win rate, according to ESPN. He's faced a double-team on 69% of those snaps. The likes of Aaron Donald, Quinnen Williams and Jeffery Simmons have been double-teamed at a lower rate. Only Micah Parsons has pressured the quarterback when double-teamed more times than Carter, according to Next Gen Stats.

Carter is a long shot to win Defensive Player of the Year with +10000 odds. More established defensive stars who rack up big sack numbers like Parsons (+210), TJ Watt (+380) and Myles Garrett (+380) will get more consideration for the award. If the Eagles go 15-2 behind a dominant defense, Carter could get some love when it's time for members of the media to cast their votes.