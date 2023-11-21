Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter tried out a new tactic in the Eagles' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Carter slid through the legs of center Creed Humphrey to try and intercept a spiked ball from Patrick Mahomes. It's generally very clear when quarterbacks are about to spike a ball, so in this case, Carter attempted to make a play at it. Following the win, he spoke about where he got the idea since he nearly came up with the ball.

“I saw it on the internet, I've seen it on YouTube, some high school kid tried, and he actually caught the ball,” Carter told reporters. “I thought, ‘That's a good idea,' I knew they would spike it, so I tried to go for it,” said Carter, per Adam Schefter at ESPN.

It seems like Carter's keen on any idea that gives the Eagles an advantage. He's always been an extremely talented player, but in his rookie season with Philadelphia, he's showing that it's not only brute strength, but his IQ may be higher than many thought.

There are different types of defensive tackles throughout the league, and the ones willing to move around the field to make an open-field tackle or make their way into the secondary are always more valuable than the player bull-rushing the offensive line. Carter is surely going to make quarterbacks think twice after that play and he may even watch more YouTube to see what other tricks he can find. This was a phenomenal attempt at the ball and it may even lead to an interception from another player moving forward.