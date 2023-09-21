After not speaking to the media following a win last week, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown addressed reporters on Thursday. He explained his side of things regarding a viral moment captured on the Eagles' sidelines during the team's triumph over the Minnesota Vikings.

Brown appeared to be frustrated and had a brief heated exchange with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts and other Eagles were quick to diminish the drama of the conversation. Brown followed suit.

“It's a game that we both love and I want everybody to understand that sometimes emotions run high and that's kind of what happened too,” Brown said, via Josh Tolentino. “That doesn't mean it's the end of the world, that doesn't mean I'm beefing with Jalen.”

“Me and him, we're still on the same page, we're still growing, we're still trying to become great and get wins most importantly.”

Brown clarified that the discussion was not about his lack of targets during the game, but rather something that happened earlier in the game which he did not specify. Brown had three targets through the first three quarters when the discussion occurred. He had three targets in the fourth quarter and had a touchdown catch called back for a holding call on the Eagles.

Brown had four catches for 29 yards against the Vikings. He had one game with less yardage last season, his first with the Eagles and Jalen Hurts.

There was never a reason for the Eagles or their fans to panic about this situation. With AJ Brown himself clearing the air, Philadelphia can get back to focusing on another run at the Super Bowl.