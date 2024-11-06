The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a promising performance in their 28-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the team was hit with a concerning injury to star wide receiver AJ Brown, who exited the game with a knee ailment. Thankfully, Brown has received a positive development amid the team's Week 10 preparations.

Brown suited up for the start of the week's practice after his second-half Jaguars absence, as reported by Tim McManus of EPSN. Hopefully, Brown can continue to participate and have no setbacks in his recovery as the Eagles gear up for a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

AJ Brown's good news has continued to pile up. Before McManus' report, Brown received an encouraging availability projection for Week 10. Ian Rapoport reported that Brown would have the opportunity to play in the team's contest against the Cowboys, as his knee injury was not as serious as originally thought.

Brown has not had his best year, but he remains a steady source of offense for the Eagles. Through five games, Brown has totaled 444 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 2 receptions. His 19.3 yards averaged per play ranks in him 10th in the NFL, per ESPN.

Philadelphia has done a sound job managing despite Brown's down period. The Eagles will enter Sunday's Cowboys matchup on a four-game winning streak. One of the biggest reasons for Philly's hot streak is the play of star running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley has totaled 925 yards and six TDs on 157 carries despite a brief injury hiatus from earlier in the season. The former New York Giants star will look to impose himself on Dallas' defense. But the Cowboys will not Barkley and the Eagles off easy.

Dallas's three-game losing streak will provide them with plenty of fuel to get a win in this pivotal matchup. Can the Eagles lock in and execute on the road?