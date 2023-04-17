The Philadelphia Eagles made waves on Monday by handing Jalen Hurts a massive contract extension. Hurts’ favorite target A.J. Brown seems to approve of the deal.

Brown took to Twitter to show his excitement for his quarterback and good friend. With his birthday coming up in June, Brown is seizing the opportunity to get a pricey gift from Hurts.

my birthday is coming up at the right time!!!🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/jhfq42BXC5 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 17, 2023

Though they’ve only spent one season as teammates with the Eagles, Hurts and Brown had an immediate connection on the field. The two helped lead the Eagles to their fourth NFC championship and Super Bowl appearance in 2022.

Brown had a tremendous first season in Philadelphia, notching career highs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. His 1496 yards were good enough for fourth in the NFL and he was tied for third in receiving touchdowns with 11. Brown earned second-team All-Pro honors for his efforts.

Hurts earned this payday after a breakout season in 2022. He led the Eagles to a franchise record 14 wins and finished second in NFL MVP voting. Philadelphia thought that was enough to make Jalen Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history by annual salary.

Both Brown and Hurts were ecstatic when Philadelphia traded for Brown during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft last April. They’ll get a chance to build on the momentum they created last season in hopes of returning to the Super Bowl and coming away victorious this time.

The addition of A.J. Brown gave the Eagles one of the best QB-WR duos in the league last season. He also helped Jalen Hurts make some money in the process.