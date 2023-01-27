The Philadelphia Eagles are set to see Avonte Maddox make his return to action in their upcoming NFC Championship game showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

On Friday, the Eagles released their final injury report for the NFC title game, and Maddox was not issued any injury designation.

Maddox had been sidelined due to a toe injury that he suffered during the Eagles’ road loss to the Dallas Cowboys last month. There was initial doubt over Maddox’s status for the remainder of the season, as the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted two days after the divisional matchup that the defensive back came away from the contest with a “significant” toe ailment. However, the team opted against placing him on season-ending injured reserve.

The Eagles elected to rule out Maddox from their next three games, including their NFC divisional round clash against the New York Giants.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Kevin Durant, Brock Purdy, Tom Brady, Brooklyn Nets, San Francisco 49ers

Nets star Kevin Durant gets real on Brock Purdy-Tom Brady comparisons

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Playoffs

AJ Brown puts NFC Championship vs 49ers in perspective amid Jalen Hurts message

Reese Nasser ·

Bengals, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes eviscerated by Cincinnati mayor with Bengals’ Joe Burrow paternity request

Paolo Songco ·

The fifth-year cornerback did manage to return to practice this past Wednesday, where he was a limited participant throughout the session. On Thursday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni fueled optimism regarding Maddox’s status for the NFC title game by noting that the versatile defensive talent is “on a trajectory up.” And after he featured in the entirety of Philadelphia’s practice session on Friday, the decision was then made to give him the green light to play on Sunday.

The Eagles are looking to clinch a spot in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in team history.