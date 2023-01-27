The Philadelphia Eagles are set to see Avonte Maddox make his return to action in their upcoming NFC Championship game showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

On Friday, the Eagles released their final injury report for the NFC title game, and Maddox was not issued any injury designation.

Maddox had been sidelined due to a toe injury that he suffered during the Eagles’ road loss to the Dallas Cowboys last month. There was initial doubt over Maddox’s status for the remainder of the season, as the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted two days after the divisional matchup that the defensive back came away from the contest with a “significant” toe ailment. However, the team opted against placing him on season-ending injured reserve.

The Eagles elected to rule out Maddox from their next three games, including their NFC divisional round clash against the New York Giants.

The fifth-year cornerback did manage to return to practice this past Wednesday, where he was a limited participant throughout the session. On Thursday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni fueled optimism regarding Maddox’s status for the NFC title game by noting that the versatile defensive talent is “on a trajectory up.” And after he featured in the entirety of Philadelphia’s practice session on Friday, the decision was then made to give him the green light to play on Sunday.

The Eagles are looking to clinch a spot in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in team history.