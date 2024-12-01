The Philadelphia Eagles endured a major blow last week when longtime defensive end Brandon Graham sustained a triceps injury, bringing his 15th season to an early close on injured reserve. Nevertheless, Graham joined the team on their road trip against the Baltimore Ravens and remained a vocal leader, inspiring the team on the sidelines.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Jeff McLane, Graham also led the team's huddle following warm-ups.

The 36-year-old is the longest-tenured player on the Eagles' roster, returned for his 15th season with the team after signing a one-year deal in the offseason. While he initially planned for this to be his final NFL season, he has since hinted at reconsidering his retirement plans due to Philadelphia's strong performance.

Brandon Graham injuring his triceps

After the Eagles' 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Graham revealed to reporters that he had suffered a torn triceps, sidelining him for the rest of the 2024 season. Graham, who had been managing tendonitis in the same triceps, explained that the injury occurred when he was chipped on the elbow.

Graham had been defying expectations this season, earning recognition as the Eagles' highest-graded player in their win over the Rams, according to Pro Football Focus.

Regardless of how the Eagles' season unfolds, they will have to move forward without Brandon Graham. Before his injury on Sunday, Graham was his usual self, tallying two tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and a pass deflection.

What's next for Graham?

Whether those numbers mark the conclusion of his career is uncertain, but if so, Graham would retire with 76.5 career sacks, ranking third in franchise history. Notably absent from that total is his pivotal strip-sack in Super Bowl LII, which played a crucial role in the Eagles' victory over the New England Patriots to claim their first Lombardi Trophy.

A key figure in delivering the Eagles' only Super Bowl title in 2018,Graham faces an emotional journey ahead. True to his optimistic nature, he intends to stay upbeat, supporting his teammates and fulfilling his role as team captain for a squad with championship ambitions.

There's no replacing the energy Graham brings, not only on game days but throughout the entire week. Just days after his season-ending injury, he was back at practice, walking among his teammates. His experience is priceless, and even though he won’t be on the field, his presence remains a significant asset to the team.

It’s also reassuring to see him still with the team and in high spirits, especially with his NFL future uncertain, and given the deep love and respect his teammates have for him.