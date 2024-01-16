The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a crushing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their NFC Wild Card matchup. The Eagles' 32-9 loss was a shocker, but not as stunning an injury to Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. The Bucs displayed a heartwarming gesture to the star amid his rough game.

The Buccaneers show love to Eagles CB Darius Slay after his scary injury

Slay landed awkwardly on his back after tackling a Buccaneers ball carrier. He remained on the field until a cart came to pick him up. Before the vehicle took Slay away, members from Tampa Bay's sideline came over to comfort him:

Hopefully, the injury is not too serious and Slay can make a safe, speedy recovery.

Slay has been instrumental in Philadelphia's defensive success during the 2023-24 season. The 33-year-old amassed 48 solo tackles, two interceptions, and 15 passes defended, the lattermost of which ranks him seventh in the NFL.

Before he exited the Bucs game, he had four solo tackles and two assists. He and the Eagles fought hard, but Tampa Bay came with an unstoppable fire.

The Buccaneers accumulated 426 yards of total offense. Moreover, Baker Mayfield scorched Philly's defense with 337 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts finished the night with 250 yards and one touchdown.

Philadelphia could not convert any third or fourth downs the entire game. Tampa Bay's defense rose to the challenge of containing the loaded Eagles offense.

Philly's NFC Wild Card loss stings, but it does not spell the end for the talented team. If everyone returns healthy, the Eagles will be able to reload and come back stronger for the 2024-25 season.