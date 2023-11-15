The Philadelphia Eagles' second special Christmas album features a collab between Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce

Taylor Swift isn't the only singer in the Travis Kelce-Swift romance.

The Philadelphia Eagles are recording their second Christmas album this year, but they've decided to include Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce on one song. Travis joined his brother Jason Kelce on a duet of the “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” a play on the classic Christmas song, Fairytale of New York. The song was released Wednesday.

Ahead of the release, the NFL and the A Philly Special Christmas posted a video on Instagram, revealing how the collab happened.

“Yo Trav, we’re here recording the Christmas album and the guys have an idea that maybe you could hop on,” Jason Kelce said. “It’s like two people fighting, but then they really love each other. That kind of works really good for our relationship. I think it could be a look at the relationship of two brothers and how much you’re wrapped up in your family’s lives and how much that impacts where you end up in life.”

To make the recording even better, the Eagles released an animated version of the two brothers singing together as puppets. The album in total will have 10 songs and be fully released on December 1st.

With this song, the Kelce brothers continue to make their mark across pop culture with Travis dating Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce becoming a finalist for People's Sexiest Man Alive.

The two brothers will next face off outside of the studio on Monday Night Football when the Chiefs go up against the Eagles in Week 11.