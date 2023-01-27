Philadelphia Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson is headed to an NFC Championship Game appearance this coming weekend against the San Francisco 49ers after helping his team win in the Divisional Round versus the New York Giants. However, it hasn’t been too rosy for the defensive back, as he just revealed that his car was stolen following Philly’s win against the Giants.

“I know exactly who stole my s**t, bro,” C.J. Gardner-Johnson said in a video. “Don’t worry about it. We got y’all on camera.”

Although CJ Gardner-Johnson is very much financially capable of buying a new car, it’s never cool to have a possession such as a vehicle to be stolen. One can only imagine the shock and the emotional rollercoaster that Gardner-Johnson felt when he found out that the car that was supposed to take him home was gone just after he helped his team score a big win that put them a win away from appearing in the Super Bowl.

As for on-field robbery in the Giants game, the Eagles’ stop unit had an interception off of New York quarterback Daniel Jones, whom Philly also sacked a total of five times for a loss of 26 yards. In that same game, CJ Gardner-Johnson had three total tackles (all solo).

CJ Gardner-Johnson, who was traded by the New Orleans Saints to the Eagles in August 2022, had a career-high of six interceptions back in the 2022 NFL regular season. He will look to get his first career playoff interception on Sunday when the Eagles host Brock Purdy and the Niners in what should be a thrilling battle.