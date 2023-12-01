Out since Week 9 with a forearm fracture, the Eagles' top tight end is inching closer and closer to a return

Injured Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who has been out since fracturing his forearm in Week 9, was a full participant at the team's Friday practice, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old tight end's return would give the Eagles' already potent offensive attack an embarrassment of riches heading into the season's stretch run. It's welcomed news for Philadelphia fans and the player who missed the team's NFC title run last season with a shoulder injury.

The injury occurred in the third quarter of Philadelphia's 28-23 home win against the Dallas Cowboys on November 5th, when he was tackled after making a catch by Dallas's safety Markquese Bell. Teammate Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra have filled in admirably in Goedert's absence, but there's little doubt Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts is eager to have his starting tight end back in the fold.

Goedert was selected out of South Dakota State in the second round (49th overall ) by the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft. His best season came in 2019 when he scored five touchdown receptions on 607 yards receiving. In 78 career games with the Eagles — 61 of them starts, Goedert has amassed 21 touchdowns, complete with 181 first downs and 3,407 receiving yards. His career total receiving yards is ninth most all-time among active NFL tight ends. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce leads that category with 11,076 receiving yards.

The 10-1 Eagles currently hold the top seed in the NFC playoff week, along with the coveted playoff bye. They hope to follow in the footsteps of other Philadelphia teams who have made it to the Super Bowl following hot starts.