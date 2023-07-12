The Philadelphia Eagles got under the skin of many teams last year with their seemingly unstoppable quarterback sneak play that they ran with Jalen Hurts on third and forth down plays in which a yard was needed, and tight end Dallas Goedert explained what he heard opposing teams say on the Pardon My Take podcast.

“Oh they hated it,” Dallas Goedert said on Pardon My Take. “Every time. They'd call us pu***es. Call us soft. Tell us ‘run a real play.' And we're like ‘Well don't give us third/fourth and one'… I don't know how you do stop it.”

The Eagles became one of the best offenses in the NFL last season with the emergence of Jalen Hurts as an elite quarterback in the league. Dallas Goedert is a very strong tight end, and the addition of AJ Brown did not hurt either.

The Eagles were firmly the best team in the NFC last year, and went to the Super Bowl with two dominant wins over the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles should remain contenders again in 2023, the roster is still loaded.

Despite the departures of offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Nick Sirianni is still the team's head coach and has proven to be a good one.

Some have called for the Eagles' sneak play to be banned, but it has not been. It will be interesting to see if there is any team that figures out a way to stop this play in 2023.