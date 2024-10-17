The New York Giants are 2-4 and have a massive matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles coming. They have a lot of injuries, including Kayvon Thibodeaux and Andrew Thomas, who are out for extended time. Malike Nabers, Dexter Lawrence, and Brian Burns are all on the injury report and Giants fans will have a mixed reaction to the reports.

“WR Malik Nabers (concussion) will have a full practice on Thursday,” ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported. “He will then meet with an independent neurologist later today if things go well to see if he’s cleared. Meanwhile, DT Dexter Lawrence (hip) and OLB Brian Burns (groin) will miss their second straight practice.”

Nabers is their 2024 first-round pick and has been a star in the four games he has played. He is still the leading receiver on the team with 386 yards and three touchdowns despite missing the last two games. He suffered a concussion at the end of Week 4's matchup against the Cowboys. Nabers made news by going to a Travis Scott concert before last week's game despite not playing.

The two defensive linemen are a big problem for the Giants. Dexter Lawrence is in the top five on the NFL sack leaderboard and Burns has been solid in his first season in New York. If all three of their star linemen are out, former Giant Saquon Barkley could have a field day.

Giants need their stars to win the Saquon Barkley revenge game

The Giants had won two consecutive games heading into Week 6's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. They were at home, on primetime, and going against a very poor defense. Their win over the Seahawks proved that they can succeed without Nabers and Devin Singletary, winning 29-20 despite their absences. Daniel Jones did not endear himself to the home fans in a poor 17-7 loss.

The offense needs Nabers to open up the other solid options. Tyrone Tracy Jr. was spectacular against the Seahawks and scored a touchdown against the Bengals. If Nabers can get open and get the passing game rolling, that will open more holes for Tracy. While they would be better with Singletary, Tracy is a serviceable option.

Lawrence and Burns are very important to the Giants' defense. They were spectacular against the Bengals but will have nowhere near as much success without them. The Eagles' offense took a long time to get rolling against the Browns but should come out firing in a massive division matchup.