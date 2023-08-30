Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay has an opinion on a recent sports debate that has caused some controversy. On Tuesday's episode of FS1's Undisputed, legendary cornerback Richard Sherman opined that cornerback is a more difficult position to play than wide receiver. Slay took to Twitter to address the topic, and the Eagles cornerback cosigned Sherman's claim.

“Corner is way harder than WR!!” Slay wrote.

Perhaps it shouldn't be too surprising that two cornerbacks would claim that their side of the ball is more difficult. Legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin was also on the Undisputed set on Tuesday, and he had to walk away in disbelief upon hearing Sherman's claim.

Darius Slay certainly has the qualifications to speak on cornerback-related issues.

The former Mississippi State Bulldog was drafted in 2013 by the Detroit Lions in the second round. In Detroit, he eventually established himself as one of the best in the league at his position, making three straight Pro Bowls from 2017-2019.

Now as a member of Philadelphia's vaunted defense, Slay made another Pro Bowl in 2021 as a member of the Eagles. He helped establish Philadelphia as one of the premier defensive units in the league en route to their Super Bowl appearance a season ago.

Of course, there is no true correct answer to the question posed on Undisputed. Cornerbacks only know what it's like to play cornerback and receivers only know what it's like to play receiver, at least at the NFL level.

However, it's safe to assume that both would be pretty difficult, at least for the average person.