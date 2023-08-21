Consider Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith as one of Josh Jobe's biggest fans.

Smith spoke highly of his former Alabama football teammate. He feels Jobe is ready to break out this year, per SI.com's Ed Kracz.

“Man, I've been a fan of Jobe's since Bama. I've been going against Jobe for a while. So just seeing him come out here, and the trust that they have in him to put him out there, he's only gotten better. Somebody I believe in myself, seeing him from Day 1 at Bama, 'til now,” Smith said on Monday.

“He's very physical. He's always been physical, but a guy that continues to be physical. But also he understands offenses and understands leverages and things like that,” Smith added.

DeVonta Smith hyping up Josh Jobe during their scrimmage 🐘❤️ pic.twitter.com/q7C401YtsZ — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) August 18, 2023

Jobe played in just 12 snaps in the regular season and nine snaps in the postseason last year. His physicality and upside make him a potential backup to starter James Bradberry this season.

Zach McPhearson's season-ending injury, Greedy Williams' release, and Kelee Ringo's inexperience seem to open a door for Josh Jobe in 2023. Williams was one of the players on the Eagles' roster bubble heading into the preseason. Unfortunately, things didn't work out for him.

On the other hand, 11-year veteran Darius Slay has been acting as a mentor to Josh Jobe. That kind of setup will benefit Jobe, who was an undrafted free agent who made the Eagles' roster last year.

The recent turn of events has paved the way for Jobe's potential breakout season. The Eagles' have had many questions about their secondary just before the regular season kicks off in a few weeks. Based on DeVonta Smith's assessment, Josh Jobe not only fills a glaring need, but he also has the potential to help the Eagles return to the Super Bowl in February.