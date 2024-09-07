While there were fans at Sao Paulo, Brazil raining down boos on the Philadelphia Eagles for prior comments, star wide receiver DeVonta Smith had praise for the event after the team beat the Green Bay Packers Friday, 34-29. The game meant a lot for the Eagles as it was the debut of new coordinators and also it was the first NFL game ever in Brazil.

For Smith who had a nice game where he caught seven passes for 84 yards, he would be interviewed after the game by the NFL Network where he was asked about the fan experience of being in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He would especially credit the fans for how “loud” it got in the midst of a victory for Philadelphia.

“The fans were amazing, the game was real loud,” Smith said to Jane Slater after the game. “Definitely a fan of it. I loved it.”



While there is no doubt that the fans made it a great atmosphere for the entire game, some players have a different perspective in terms of the actual field as it's on artificial turf which has been a debate for a long time pertaining to injuries. Unfortunately, one major one occurred Friday where Packers star Jordan Love suffered a leg injury in the fourth quarter that could significantly impact the rest of his season.

DeVonta Smith's Eagles teammate critical of Brazil field

Looking at the quarterback on the other team in Eagles' Jalen Hurts who threw for 278 yards to go along with two touchdowns and two interceptions, he was one of many players to critique the field according to Tim McManus of ESPN.

“I mean, y’all saw out there that it was kind of rough to get traction,” Hurts said. “Definitely challenging on that field. It’s not the type of field we’re used to playing on. We’ve had that type of field before. They had to play on it, as well. I’m just happy that we found a way to figure it out as a team, overcome it.”

Eagles players made adjustments to perform at a high level

It worked out for some on the Eagles like newcomer Saquon Barkley who slipped on his first carry cause of the field but made sure to tell his teammates to switch cleats per ESPN. What resulted was an explosive performance leading to three total touchdowns on top of 109 yards on the ground as Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson gave his thoughts on the field.

“It's one of those fields where the top just came off pretty easy,” Johnson said. “That's what they make studs for. That's why we pack 'em. They're not comfortable, but they are handy.”

For Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert, the field reminded him of when the team faced the Kansas Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

“I ran a route full speed when we did the walkthrough [Thursday], slipped, and I said, ‘I'm not going to make the same mistake twice, I'm going to seven studs.'”

Eagles start the season 1-0 and next face the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday on a high note.