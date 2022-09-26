Philadelphia Eagles receiver Devonta Smith had himself an unreal performance in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders.

In the dominating 24-8 win that made the Eagles just the second team in the NFL with a 3-0 record, Devonta Smith had eight catches for 169 yards and a touchdown. It was easily the best game of his career.

Devonta Smith sounded off after the win.

“Like I always say, you gotta make the most of your opportunities,” Smith said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro. “You might have a game like that where you don’t get the ball or you don’t get your opportunities. But when they come, you gotta make the most of it.”

Devonta Smith referred to his first game of this season when he didn’t get the ball. In Week 1 against Detroit, Smith was targeted four times but did not have one reception. He was disappointed, but he clearly made the most of his opportunity this week with his unbelievable performance.

Devonta Smith made this unbelievable catch to set up a first and goal for the Eagles as the half winded down to get him to 154 yards in the first half.

He then made this incredible catch in the end zone on fourth and goal for an Eagles score.

Devonta Smith and Jalen Hurts’ chemistry is starting to flourish. The offseason addition of A.J. Brown has stifled some of Smith’s targets, but the elite receiver duo should both be able to thrive in this offense. The Eagles look like a legitimate contender this year, and with Devonta Smith dominating in Week 3, the NFC should be put on watch.